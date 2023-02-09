Merrehope receives preservation grant

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting, Kim Waters, the Board President at Merrehope, announced that the historical site will be receving a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Merrehope was awarded the Community Heritage Preservation Grant, which is for $306,385.

This grant will be used for roof replacement on the house.

“This grant will go a long way helping us achieve our goals of just helping Merrehope grow, sustain, and preserve for historical, architectural and educational purposes. We have a lot of tourists that come from out of town as well as people from Meridian. We know that it is something that people do cherish and love,” said Waters.

Waters said this grant will not be enough to repair the entire building so Merrehope will be hosting several events to raise awareness of their needs and bring in revenue.

Merrehope will be hosting a Masquerade Mardi Gras Party on Friday, February 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for student and general admission is $15.

