Memorial Services for Mr. Jerry D. Moore will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. Jarvis Hamilton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., prior to services at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

