Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Jenelle Parker Rawson Russell will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Blackwater Baptist Church, with Bro. Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Russell, age 91, of Daleville passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at John C. Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

Because she had a son who lost his life in service to his country, Mrs. Russell was a Gold Star Mom. She had a giving heart and always loved doing things for others. She enjoyed cat fishing, quilting, cooking, and being with her family. She was an excellent homemaker. Mrs. Russell was a Christian and a member of Blackwater Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Joel Rawson (Cynthia) and George Rawson (Thip); grandchildren, Kim, Maegan, and Glenn; siblings, Joyce Linton, Douglas Parker (Pauline), and Malcolm Parker (Judy); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hilton L. Rawson and Thurlow Russell; one son, James Hilton Rawson; her parents, Charlie and Ruby Parker; one sister, Martha McArthur.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Mrs. Russell be made to Blackwater Baptist Church’s Cemetery Fund at 2784 MS-39, Daleville, MS 39326.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 until 11:15 on Saturday at Blackwater Baptist Church.

