Memorial services for Ms. Jackie Hitt Hardy will be held 11 am, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am- 11 am, Tuesday at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Hardy, 68, of Little Rock died Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Survivors:

1 Son: Heath Graham of Little Rock

1 Daughter: Heather Hardy of Little Rock

6 Grandchildren: Hunter Jackson, Kase Loper, Hannah Graham, Dalton Dean, Eli Dean and Gunner Hardy

1 Brother: Tommy Hitt and wife Beverly of Little Rock

Special “Sister”: Robin Smith of Martin

Ms. Hardy was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Hardy and her parents, Darrell and Lucille Hitt.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.