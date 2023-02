Services for Ms. Renna “Tillie” Mann will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Burial will be held in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Tim Fanguy will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, prior to services at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

