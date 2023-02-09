The rain has stopped and the sunshine returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and the rain showers have cleared out. We did get a lot of heavy rainfall last night totally up to a little over 1 inch of rainfall. Partly cloudy skies will be over the area today. Light rain showers return late Friday night into early Saturday morning. On and off again showers are possible for Saturday before the rain clears for Sunday. Keep your umbrella close if you have any weekend plans.

Highs today are in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a comfortable afternoon temperature wise. Stay safe and have a great day! :)

