Sally Wedgeworth announces plan to seek re-election

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sally Wedgeworth has worked at the Clarke County courthouse for 20 years

In 2019 Wedgeworth won the race for circuit clerk. Before that she was the deputy clerk for 16 years.

Today she announces she is seeking re-election

Since taking office as the Circuit Clerk Wedgeworth has helped to implement new processes and systems provided by the state. One of those is a computer system called the Mississippi Electronic Courts.

Wedgeworth says “This has saved our county a lot of money as lawyers can now view the documents in their office. People can register online, and it saves gas for them coming here. It’s saved paper that we’re not having to purchase to make copies for our files in the office.”

That’s not all Wedgeworth has done to help save Clarke County money. Through the Help America Vote Act, Clarke County was able to get funds needed to purchase items for the county.

“We’ve been able to purchase 3 new computers with this money. We’ve got new election machines. I’ve also applied for a grant through the Mississippi Homeland Security Office. I was able to get us 2 servers that go with these machines and save the county another $8000, just by applying and receiving the grants.” says Wedgeworth.

We asked Wedgeworth if she thought Clarke County still thinks she’s qualified for the position of Circuit Clerk.

“I’ve had very good response from the people here. We’ve always had an open-door policy. We’ve had to help people after hours, but I love that too, I do.” replied Wedgeworth.

Wedgeworth even takes the circuit clerk services beyond the court house

“We participate in events all over town. We set up voter registration drives. I actually just went to Quitman school yesterday. I did a voter registration drive there and I have one set for Enterprise school in March.” explained Wedgeworth.

This election cycle Wedgeworth will only have one opponent. News 11 asked her why she thought Clarke County should vote for her over the other candidate.

“I believe that my work speaks for itself and my experience that I’ve had here, my community involvement, and how important it is to tell people about our office. To encourage voter registration, to have proper paperwork filed in a timely manner. We have had clean audits from the state auditor’s department. We have paid out over $100,000 in restitution in just these three years alone. And so just my work ethic speaks for itself.” says Wedgeworth.

Wedgeworth says that if re-elected she, her coworker, Wanda Kirksey, and the election commission will continue to provide personal, accurate service to Clarke County.

