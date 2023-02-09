Southern Miss Baseball named preseason Sun Belt favorites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an impressive 2022 season in their last season competing in the Conference USA, Southern Miss Baseball has been named the 2023 preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference in just their first year as a league member.

The Golden Eagles were the regular season C-USA Champions last season, winning 47 games, and hosted an NCAA Tournament Super Regional in Hattiesburg at Pete Taylor Park for the first time in program history.

Southern Miss received 11 first place votes based on a vote from all 14 of the conference’s head baseball coaches to claim the top spot in the Sun Belt preseason poll as an overwhelming favorite.

The conference also released the preseason All-Sun Belt team and the preseason Pitcher of the Year award, accompanied by Golden Eagles.

Returning Southern Miss 2022 consensus All-American pitcher and Ferris Trophy award winner Tanner Hall has been tabbed the preseason Pitcher of the Year for the 2023 season as well as the starting pitcher on the preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Hall posted a 9-3 record with a 2.81 ERA, 146 strikeouts and just 14 walks over 109 innings pitched. He was named the C-USA Pitcher of the Year last season and was tabbed to the first team all-conference team.

Shortstop Dustin Dickerson outfielder Carson Paetow represent Southern Miss on the 2023 preseason all-conference team as well.

Southern Miss will open their 2023 season with a 3-game series against Liberty on Friday, February 17 at Pete Taylor Park. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

