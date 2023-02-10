Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit

Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation.

Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).

According to Marshall’s office, the proposed rule affects most gun owners across the country because a significant number of them use stabilizers to lessen recoil and improve accuracy.

“This is just another example of President Biden weaponizing the administrative state in an attempt to achieve a political objective that is that neither constitutional nor legislatively feasible,” Attorney General Marshall said. “I will always boldly and unabashedly defend the second amendment and my office will fight against any efforts to erode the constitutional rights of gun owners in our nation.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
Ariana Carr has been located.
Missing Meridian teen located
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

Latest News

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person...
Man sentenced for trafficking a minor for sex in Mississippi
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, gestures during...
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award