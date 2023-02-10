Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education

An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of Education in favor of direct funding to each state for elementary and secondary education.(DC Bureau)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of Education in favor of direct funding to each state for elementary and secondary education.

Republican Rep. Barry Moore, who serves Alabama’s 2nd District in Congress, called the Education Department “a nest of radical D.C. activists masquerading as educators pushing indoctrination schemes of radical anti-American ideas.”

The legislation would create block grants that would be allocated to each state.

“Across our country, we have seen taxpayer dollars used to expose children to radical gender and race ideologies without the consent of their parents,” Moore said. “The education of our children should not belong to the federal government – it is time to return those rights to parents.”

It’s unclear how much support Moore’s bill has in the House, but it would almost certainly fail to pass the Democrat-held U.S. Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden.

Moore’s bill is cosponsored by five fellow Republicans including Reps. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Marjorie Taylor Green (GA-14), and Eli Crane (AZ-02).

