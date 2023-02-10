East Mississippi improves to 17-3 and tops East Central on the road

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi tops East Central 82-66 on the road.

The Lions started the game scoring six unanswered points in the first two minutes of the game. But East Central would keep up with the Lions early on. The game would stay close through the entire first half and EMCC would lead at the half 39-33.

The biggest challenge the Lions saw on the court was the fouls they picked up. They had 17 total on the night.

Lions head coach, Billy Begley, said, “Our guys just have to keep playing hard. We can control what we can control. Um you know they are fouls. And out guys make some mental mistakes like they do a good job of-of guarding with their body and at the last minute, they use their hands. Or they foul a shooter when they really have no shot instead of just letting it go. We had some silly fouls but our guys are going to keep playing hard.”

EMCC would find a way to finish out the game in the end of the second half beating the Warriors 82-66. Blake Butler lead the team with 26 total points. Kevin Henry was right behind him with 23 total points.

East Central was led by Tai’Reon Joseph who had 17 points on the night and Julius Ellerbe who scored 15 total points and 11 rebounds. But the loss for the Warriors now has them on a three game losing streak. That’s something they need to fix with only two weeks left on the season.

“When you’re in a slump, you’re searching for answers and trying to figure out how to get out of the slump, the biggest thing from this group is to just not quit all year,” said first year head coach, Dylan Shields. “We just can’t quit. We can’t quit. We can’t put our heads down, we can’t put our heads down because no one feels sorry for us. We’ve just got to keep grinding it out.”

ECCC will travel to Holmes next. That game will be played on Monday at 6 p.m. EMCC will host Hinds on Monday at 6 p.m.

The East Central women’s basketball team did lose to East Mississippi in Scooba Thursday night. They fall 64-53.

