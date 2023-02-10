Focusing on the hearts of women

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With February being American Heart month Ochsner Rush Health hosted a women’s heart health luncheon Friday afternoon.

Heart disease may be considered more of a problem for men, but a recent study conducted by the American Heart Association shows different.

Fewer than 50% of American women know that heart disease is their leading killer.

Causing 1 in 3 female deaths each year, more than all types of cancer combined.

Cardiologists Dr. Eesha Khan, of Ochsner Rush Health, spoke with women today regarding the multiple risk factors for heart disease, what signs women should look for, and how they can help prevent and treat heart disease.

Dr. Khan held a Q&A after the luncheon, giving many attendees the opportunity to ask questions regarding heart disease.

Khan especially hopes that younger women begin to focus more on their heart health.

“There are certain risk factors that are unique to women, that are called sex specific risk factors which have to do with menopause, pregnancy, pregnancy associated complications. And then even some of the traditional risk factors for coronary disease or heart disease have different risk for women as compared to men. Women do not have as much awareness particularly women in the younger age groups from 35 – 60.”

Kahn says with a proper diet, exercise, and regular checkups, some cases of heart disease can be prevented.

