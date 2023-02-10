Man sentenced for trafficking a minor for sex in Mississippi

Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person...
Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person from Louisiana to Mississippi to engage in commercial sex. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Memphis man was sentenced to 135 months in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release, for sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person from Louisiana to Mississippi to engage in commercial sex. Settles posted advertisements online for the minor and branded her with a tattoo. The minor was trafficked in Jackson, Memphis and New Orleans.

Settles was indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 11, 2022. He pleaded guilty Oct. 25, 2022, to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of interstate sex trafficking.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Richland Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie prosecuted the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Click here for more information about Project Safe Childhood.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
Ariana Carr has been located.
Missing Meridian teen located
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

Latest News

Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, gestures during...
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months