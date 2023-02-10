Man sentenced for trafficking a minor for sex in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Memphis man was sentenced to 135 months in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release, for sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person from Louisiana to Mississippi to engage in commercial sex. Settles posted advertisements online for the minor and branded her with a tattoo. The minor was trafficked in Jackson, Memphis and New Orleans.

Settles was indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 11, 2022. He pleaded guilty Oct. 25, 2022, to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of interstate sex trafficking. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Richland Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie prosecuted the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Click here for more information about Project Safe Childhood.

