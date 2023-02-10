Meridian High School celebrates Arbor Day

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school spent Friday morning planting trees on campus.

The Meridian Tree Commission and Meridian High School partnered together Friday morning to celebrate Arbor Aay.

The Chairperson of the Meridian Tree Commission, Angela Barnard, said Arbor Day is a day set aside to celebrate trees and the important part they play in our environment.

“Trees provide so much to our community. They give atmosphere. They help regulate the environment, the heat. They bring up property values and they beautify our city. To educate people on that, the proper care of trees, and the importance of trees. The only time you ever really hear about trees is when they fall on somebody’s house and that gives people a negative view of trees when really, they are very important to our everyday life,” said Barnard.

The tree commission planted four Shumard Oaks trees in the MHS courtyard.

“Studies have shown that students that learn in an environment that is aesthetically pleasing with lots of nature, do better. It’s just intrinsic. They score higher on tests. They have better behavior. It just improves the whole education process,” said Barnard.

Two students, Alyssa Bland and Jordan Davis, that sang in the choir at the ceremony believe the trees will be an asset to the campus.

“Celebrating Arbor Day is wonderful because it’s helping beautify the campus with amazing trees,” said Bland.

“It’s something that I haven’t participated in and just to do it this year, my last school year. It’s exciting to see how these trees will plant a seed for the future generation,” said Davis.

The City of Meridian presented a proclamation to commemorate the day as well.

