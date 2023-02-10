UNION: Services for Mr. John H. Knochenmuss, Jr will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union with burial at Little Rock Baptist Church. Bro. Roger Laird, Bro. Gene Higginbotham and Bro. David Nelson will officiate.

Visitation will be held 4 pm – 6 pm, Saturday, February 11 at Milling Funeral Home of Union and also 30 minutes prior to service on Sunday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Knochenmuss, 77, of Little Rock died Thursday, February 9, 2023.

He was an ASE Certified Auto Body Technician who worked in body repair for most of his life. He was also an avid antique car enthusiast.

He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He will be remembered as a Godly, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors:

Wife of 52 years: Mary Knochenmuss of Little Rock

2 Sons: Johnny Knochenmuss (Penny) of Little Rock

James Knochenmuss (Kimberly) of Little Rock

2 Daughters: Elizabeth Wooldridge (Marshall) of Hernando

Rebekah Knochenmuss Townsend of Little Rock

15 Grandchildren: Hunter Vance (Sarah), Shelly Evans (Tony), Madison Knochenmuss, John Knochenmuss IV, Brother Hunter Wooldridge, Austin Wooldridge, Tucker Wooldridge, Tyler Townsend (Jessi), Haley Townsend, Hannah James, Peyton Addy, Nick Robinson, Alexses Knochenmuss, Emma Knochenmuss and Isabella Knochenmuss

6 Great- Grandchildren: Aiden Evans, Aric Evans, Adaline Evans, Stetson Vance, Jaxx Townsend and Henry Townsend

1 Brother: Walter Knochenmuss (Jan)

1 Special Cousin: Barbara Colbum

Caregiver: Patricia Davis

Mr. Knochenmuss is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Lou Knochenmuss.

Family wishes to thank the staff at Quality Hospice for their outstanding care during John’s time of illness.

Pallbearers: James Ward, Hunter Vance, Tony Evans, Austin Wooldridge, Hunter Wooldridge, Tyler Townsend, Nick Robinson, Tucker Wooldridge, John Knochenmuss IV, Peyton Addy and Jeremy Addy

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.