A memorial visitation celebrating the life of Mrs. Beverly Sue McMurtry Lucas will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. At the conclusion of the visitation, Bro. Wilson Kendrick will read a scripture and have a closing prayer. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lucas, age 66, of Quitman passed away on February 10, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Lucas; step-daughter, Maggie Caroline Lucas Robinson (Phillip); step-grandchildren, Forrest Robinson and James Ledger Robinson; sisters, Teresa Williams (Randy), Melinda Sciple, and Janice Watt (Louis); nieces and nephews, Katherine Williams, Anna Williams, Christopher Sciple, Christina Sciple Vernon (Kyle), Tyler Watt (Kory), Jacob Watt, and Matt Watt; great-nieces and nephews, Stephanie Williams, Miles Vernon, Charlotte Watt, and Kellie Watt; uncle, Harold Moore (Kyla); and her special Domino’s ladies group.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Hortense McMurtry and brother-in-law, Bobby Sciple.

The family has requested that no one send flowers. Please make memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Lucas to The Gideons International and/or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

