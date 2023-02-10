Funeral services for Ms. Cindy Rutledge will begin at 1:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Sliger officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Rutledge, 66, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.

Cindy was a member of the MS State USBC Women’s Bowling Association; she was an avid bowler. Cindy was on a travel bowling team going all over MS. She went to the Women’s National Tournament in Reno, NV several times, once placing 7th out of over 2,900 ladies. She was also a member of the Friendship Garden Club. She also taught women’s self-defense classes “Damsel in Defense” for over four years. She was a loving aunt, and second mother, to all her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and nephews.

She is survived by her best friend Christine “Chris” Persson; her sisters, Linda Copeland (Buddy) and Kay Smith (Keith); her nieces, Lisa Hamblin, Katelin Haney (Casey), and Tammy Becker (Shaun); her nephews Josh Johnson and Kevin Ward; great- nieces Jessica Hamblin, Cruz Johnson, Finley Haney, and Megan Adams (Zack); great-nephews, Kaleb Hamblin, Hunter Haney, Jake Johnson, Brayden Cozzone, Henry Cozzone, and Landon Ward; her two fur babies Muffin and Annie; as well as her best friends and travel companions, Andy and Donna Anderson.

Ms. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents James and Janice Rutledge, and her great nephew, John Michael Hamblin.

The Rutledge family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Hamblin, Josh Johnson, Andy Anderson, Casey Haney, Zack Adams, Chris Morris, and Kevin Ward.

The Rutledge family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites.

