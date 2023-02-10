New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is installing new security cameras on its campus.

At first glance, they may appear to be solar panels, but in reality, they’re security cameras helping police enhance safety and security on campus.

”It’s Mississippi’s hospital so you get a lot of people through here,” said Joshua Bromen, Deputy Chief for UMMC’s Police and Public Safety Department. “It’s a city inside of a city and again, these are just tools that help us enhance our ability to solve crime, deter crime, and make this environment what it’s designed for, and that’s for patients, and healing, and education.” 

The cameras are being set up in multiple places, including entrances and exit points on campus as well as parking garages.

”If there is an incident that occurs at a local hospital or occurs elsewhere in the state, where able to input that data into this system and see if that vehicle were to come on campus,” Bromen described.

Thousands of cars travel through the campus each day, and these cameras help them keep an eye on every one of them.

In fact, the surveillance system has already helped police spot a stolen car on campus.

”We did have a vehicle that we were able to identify through this system,” Bromen explained. “An alert goes to our dispatch center. We’re able to dispatch officers to that area, make contact, recover a vehicle, or make contact with a protection or order or whatever the case may be with that particular vehicle.

”While these are new crime-fighting tools, the cameras can also serve other purposes. “We get a lot of patients here who are at a disoriented state, sometimes they don’t remember how they got here, did they have a car, did they not have a car. this system allows us to quickly assess did the vehicle in fact come on campus,” said Bromen.

Right now 10 cameras are up and running on UMMC’s campus.

Bromen hopes to have all 24 installed by the end of the month or early March.

