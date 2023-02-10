Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family

Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of...
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness.

Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023.

Students are also encouraged to wear the bracelets on Valentine’s Day in tribute to Mia. The bracelets have the messages “Be Brave-Be Kind-Be Happy” and “Be a Mia!” on them.

Students will have another chance to share their support for the Le family on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Friday, Feb. 17, when lemonade will be sold to raise money, and students are asked to wear pink for Mia.

Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate for Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate for Random Acts of Kindness Day.(Newton County Elementary School)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
Ariana Carr has been located.
Missing Meridian teen located
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another person...
Man sentenced for trafficking a minor for sex in Mississippi