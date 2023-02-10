Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness.

Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023.

Students are also encouraged to wear the bracelets on Valentine’s Day in tribute to Mia. The bracelets have the messages “Be Brave-Be Kind-Be Happy” and “Be a Mia!” on them.

Students will have another chance to share their support for the Le family on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Friday, Feb. 17, when lemonade will be sold to raise money, and students are asked to wear pink for Mia.

Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate for Random Acts of Kindness Day. (Newton County Elementary School)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.