Newton County and Quitman Basketball Teams on to District Championship

Newton County and Quitman High School logos.
Newton County and Quitman High School logos.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is going to be a showdown of local teams in the 4A Region 5 District Tournament Championship on Friday night.

The Newton County Girls beat Northeast Jones 53-48 and the boys beat Mendenhall 79-43 for their shots at the #1 seed.

The Quitman Girls won 40-29 over Mendenhall and the boys beat Northeast Jones 66-43.

The girl’s championship game will be played at 7 P.M. in Quitman on Friday and the boys will follow that up at 8:30 P.M.

