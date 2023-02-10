Nobel laureate Toni Morrison to be featured on forever stamp

American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp featuring author Toni Morrison.

The stamp, which will be released on March 7, features a photo of Morrison that was taken in 2000.

She found both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 1970 novel, “The Bluest Eye,” which addressed racism through the eyes of an 11-year-old African American girl and is on the American Library Association’s 2022 list of top 10 most challenged books.

The African American search for identity is a theme that was present in many of Morrison’s works.

She became the first Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities at Princeton University in 1989.

And in 1993, she became the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Morrison died in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

