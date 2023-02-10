Pearl River woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Joyce Cauthen entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River woman pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone on the Choctaw Indian Reservation. The government said Joyce Cauthen was indicted in June 2021 on four counts involving the possession and distribution of methamphetamine and hydrocodone. Cauthen entered a guilty plea to count four of the indictment, possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.

According to court documents, tribal and federal investigators executed a search warrant on Cauthen’s home following the introduction of methamphetamine into the Choctaw Detention Center by an inmate. During the search of her home, investigators recovered hydrocodone tablets and Cauthen’s cell phone which revealed numerous text messages between Cauthen and others regarding the price and quantity of hydrocodone sold by Cauthen.

Cauthen will be sentenced on May 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.  A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Four co-defendants in this case have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi is dedicated to fighting drug trafficking in Tribal and non-tribal communities,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, who commended the work of the members of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration who investigated the case.

