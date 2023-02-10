Roller-coaster temps in the coming days

Get ready for a chilly weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now behind a cold front, and you’ll notice the chill in the air by Friday morning as we start the day with 40s. Clouds will dominate the sky most of the day, but some sunshine could peek through at times. There could also be a sprinkle or two that falls, but most areas stay dry. Highs will be closer to average into the low 60s.

It gets even colder by Saturday morning with temps in the upper 30s. The overall start to the weekend will be cold and damp due to an upper-level low that’ll spiral over us. It’ll keep our temps well below the average with only 40s for highs. Also, it’ll bring a chilly rain to the area that’ll dampen most of the day. For now, the chances of the rain changing over to snow is slim, but there could possibly be a wintry mix late Saturday night...stay tuned for updates.

By sunrise Sunday, the precipitation is gone. Sunshine will return, and highs will reach the upper 50s. Next week, 70s return, but so does more rain for Valentine’s Day as a cold front moves into our area.

