Senate passes bill to allow armed teachers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Senate Bill 2079, the Mississippi School Protection Act, authored by Senator Angela Burks Hill of Picayune, would create a firearm training and licensure program for teachers in public and private schools that choose to participate.

The bill would establish a school safety guardian training program which would be administered by the Mississippi Homeland Security under the Mississippi Department Of Public Safety. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke with News 11 on the bill.

“For school districts that wanted to participate and in teachers that wanted to participate. And obviously, the end goal is to make these schools safer. We agree that school resource officers are the best option. But that’s also not necessarily practical at every single school across the state.” Said Tindell

News 11 reached out to Senator Jeff Tate on his thoughts regarding SB2079. Tate said “We live in a world where we hear of tragedy in our schools. Far too often, SB 2079 is a step in the right direction for Mississippi. This bill will help to prevent these tragedies from escalating and possibly from ever occurring at all. Having a safe and secure place our children to receive an education is a top priority for Mississippi”

Senator Rod Hickman opposed the bill. Hickman said “I think it creates a dangerous measure and further endangers our children rather than protecting them. I want every child in Mississippi to be safe when they are at school and for every parent to be at peace when they send their children to our schools. Many of our school districts are changing protocols, implementing plans as safety protocols that will work. And we need to focus on finding ways to support those efforts. However, this bill is not the answer, and it is a shotgun approach to a problem that needs a solution with precise execution.”

News 11 also spoke with local parents, one father that has a senior at Meridian High states he’s in favor of the bill, if the teachers are well trained and the firearms are secure. Another father with young children that attend schools in Neshoba County is 100% in favor of the bill, again, if proper training and oversight is provided.

So, what are the next steps for this bill?

Senator Tate says “Depending on any additional procedural votes, SB 2079 will be transmitted to the House sometime between Thursday evening to Monday evening. The House will then have until February 28th to get it out of committee and March 9th to be voted out of the House chamber”

