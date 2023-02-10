Tripp Morrow scores 4 goals as Raiders rout East Rankin

Tripp Morrow scored 4 goals in Lamar's win over East Rankin.
Tripp Morrow scored 4 goals in Lamar's win over East Rankin.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders boys soccer team celebrated senior night as they took on East Rankin.

The game was close going into the second half as the Raiders were holding on to a 1-0 score. However, the second half was a completely different story. Tripp Morrow scored the first goal in the first half and the Junior proceeded to grab three more goals to put East Rankin away.

Morrow’s four goals put him at 36 goals total and that gives him the record for the most goals scored in a single season, with the previous record being held by Miller Hodges, who had 32.

Lamar won 4-0 and get a huge confidence boost heading into the playoffs, which begin Monday. The Raiders host the first game of their postseason run.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

