Tripp Morrow scores 4 goals as Raiders rout East Rankin

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders boys soccer team celebrated senior night as they took on East Rankin.

The game was close going into the second half as the Raiders were holding on to a 1-0 score. However, the second half was a completely different story. Tripp Morrow scored the first goal in the first half and the Junior proceeded to grab three more goals to put East Rankin away.

Morrow’s four goals put him at 36 goals total and that gives him the record for the most goals scored in a single season, with the previous record being held by Miller Hodges, who had 32.

Lamar won 4-0 and get a huge confidence boost heading into the playoffs, which begin Monday. The Raiders host the first game of their postseason run.

