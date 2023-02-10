USM marks 10th anniversary of tornado with Arbor Day tree planting

Southern Miss has also once again been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Southern Miss has also once again been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators and dozens of students from USM’s DuBard School for Language Disorders gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus.

USM Physical Plant director Neil Bohn, university landscape superintendent Michael Scully and about 40 DuBard School students planted three live oak trees near the university’s All-American Rose Garden.

This part of campus near Hardy Street, lost 75 trees when an EF-4 tornado struck on Feb. 10, 2013.

Southern Miss administrators and dozens of students from the Dubard School for Language...
Southern Miss administrators and dozens of students from the Dubard School for Language Disorders at USM gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus.(Charles Herrington)

The three trees planted Friday will be joined by seven other live oaks soon to be planted in the same area.

Southern Miss once again has been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.

USM has received that designation each year since 2011.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of...
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
The flyover at the Super Bowl will have NAS Meridian represented very well. LT Caitie Perkowski...
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57

Latest News

NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
Choctaw Central hosts 4-4a district championship game.
4-4a district championship at Choctaw Central
Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol this week
News 11 Sports Plays of the Week
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 10th, 2023
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 10th, 2023