USM marks 10th anniversary of tornado with Arbor Day tree planting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators and dozens of students from USM’s DuBard School for Language Disorders gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus.

USM Physical Plant director Neil Bohn, university landscape superintendent Michael Scully and about 40 DuBard School students planted three live oak trees near the university’s All-American Rose Garden.

This part of campus near Hardy Street, lost 75 trees when an EF-4 tornado struck on Feb. 10, 2013.

The three trees planted Friday will be joined by seven other live oaks soon to be planted in the same area.

Southern Miss once again has been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.

USM has received that designation each year since 2011.

