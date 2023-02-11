Area Wide Youth Sports Elite celebrates 5 year anniversary

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Youth sports are all over the country, but they are especially prevalent in Mississippi and the Area Wide Youth Sports Elite program is doing that as one of their slogans is “Keeping the fun in sports.”

The organization started back in 2018 and recently celebrated their five year anniversary. Every year, the organization is getting bigger, but they want to keep their focus on the kids.

“We have just come a long way,” Founder Greg Fulton said. “Basically we came a long way is the fact of promoting scholar athletes and doing the things we need to do by putting God first and also putting the code of conduct’s in our association to be a safe environment for the children, parents, and players,” Fulton said.

“Coming from myself as a parent of one of the kids that are part of the program for about five years,” Web Page Director for AWYSE Charlie Pierce said. “You know, he’s had the experience to be able to be friends with the players throughout the other leagues. You know because we also have the three G’s. God, grades, great on gameday. So he’s held accountable to that,” Pierce said.

“I took the risk of leaving a youth league, knowing that people would turn against me,” Head of Operations Lonnie Henry said. “But that didn’t matter because as our sign says, it’s all about the kids. And when you about the kids, you have no problem,” he said.

Area Sports season officially kicks off in September.

