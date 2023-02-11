Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol this week

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, state lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation that aren’t sitting well with some Jackson residents and business owners.

House Bill 1020 and Senate Bill 2889. The passing of the bills sparked a protest Friday afternoon in front of the State Capitol.

More than two dozen people gathered to speak out against both bills.

Spearheading the protest, well-known psychologist, activist, and motivational speaker Dr. Umar Johnson. Johnson said he believes this is a racist agenda state lawmakers are trying to implement.

“This is 21st-century apartheid, this is the return of Jim Crow, this is the return of Willie Lynch,” said Johnson.

Under Senate Bill 2889, a nine-member authority board would take over Jackson’s water system.

Jackson’s mayor would appoint four people to the board. The governor would have three appointments, with the Byram mayor consulting on one of those. Two appointments would be made by the Lt. Governor, with Ridgeland’s mayor consulting on one of the members.

“We don’t want legislators from up north and Horn Lake and Senatobia to come and tell us how we should spend this money,” said Maati Jone Primm., Jackson business owner and resident. “We were able to get the money. We know how to spend it.”

If House Bill 1020 becomes law, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges to hear civil and criminal cases in the Capital Complex Improvement District.

The Attorney General’s Office would be responsible for appointing prosecutors to take on these cases.

The legislation would also expand the boundaries of the CCID.

“I read in one of the newspapers, one of the state reps, he said that the reason we got to do this capitol district, the reason we got to expand it is because of crime,” said Johnson. “If that’s the case, why you didn’t just give the resources to the city? If that’s the case, why did you have to create a completely separate capitol district? You didn’t need no completely separate district. It was just the opportunism of the white man seeking an opportunity to get in and take over where he’s not needed.”

Both Bills passed by wide margins in their respective chambers. Senate Bill 2889 was approved on a 34-15 vote, with most members of the Jackson delegation voting against it. It now goes over to the House for a vote.

When it comes to House Bill 1020, it passed on a 76-37 vote. The legislation now goes over to the Senate for a vote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of...
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
The flyover at the Super Bowl will have NAS Meridian represented very well. LT Caitie Perkowski...
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57

Latest News

NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
Choctaw Central hosts 4-4a district championship game.
4-4a district championship at Choctaw Central
News 11 Sports Plays of the Week
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 10th, 2023
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 10th, 2023