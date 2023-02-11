Experts talk about high and low Super Bowl food prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people will be throwing or attending Super Bowl parties this Sunday, but some of those festive foods you’re used to are more expensive compared to last year.

While most food at the grocery store is more expensive because of inflation, there are a few items you can buy for the Super Bowl party without as much of a price increase including fruit, veggies, and chicken wings.

“We’ve got a lot of chicken wings in storage, a lot of inventory right now,” said Dennis Brothers. “That has driven the price of wholesale wings at the commodity level down to historic lows. Below 90 cents currently.”

Dennis Brothers is an Alabama Cooperative Extension System associate professor in Auburn University’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology. He specializes in farm and agribusiness management, specifically poultry.

Brothers has positive news for chicken wing lovers: “You should see lower prices in the grocery stores.”

Not all Super Bowl foods are dealing with the same though.

“It does look like healthier food has seen less of an inflationary pressure than pre-packaged food,” said Ben Meadows. He is an assistant professor at UAB’s Collat School of Business Economics.

“Year over year, alcoholic beverages are up 11.1%,” he said. “Cheese and related products, up 12.8%. All fresh fruits and vegetables -- up 6.4%.”

Prices for those healthy foods are increasing by only half the rate of processed foods. Meadows says the normal things you’d be buying and making for a Super Bowl party have seen the most inflation.

If you’re budget-conscious and want to spend less this weekend, you may have fewer options.

“The least expensive option would be to buy wings that are just individually frozen, not breaded, not pre-cooked,” said Brothers. “Do your own cooking. Do your own spicing.”

“I know this is very lame, but a fruit platter might be the best choice for a Super Bowl Sunday that’s less inflationary-influenced,” said Meadows.

Brothers adds that chicken wings and broccoli go pretty well together. You can just add some ranch or blue cheese and you’re all set.

Of course you can still buy other foods, just be prepared to spend a little more this year.

