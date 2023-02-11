Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison

Gena Michelle Hall, 37
Gena Michelle Hall, 37(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi woman Gena Michelle Hall, 37, was sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday after knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return.

To go along with her sentence, Hall was ordered to pay $231,636.67 in restitution to the United States. According to documents and information provided to the court, Hall worked at a tax return preparation business, known as Tax Pros, in the Gulfport area.

Between 2015 and 2019, Hall prepared federal income tax returns for clients that contained one or more materially false entries. Hall knew that these tax returns were false at the time she prepared them, causing the IRS to issue inflated income tax refunds to her clients.

Hall also knowingly filed false income tax returns for herself as a taxpayer. In 2017, she received about $49,000 in tax preparation fees by cashier’s checks and transfers from Tax Pros’ bank account, yet she reported none of the fees as income.

“Today’s sentencing of Gena Michelle Hall emphasizes that IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s office ill continue pursuing and prosecuting tax preparers who knowingly and willfully assist others in defrauding the U.S. Government by submitting fraudulent tax returns,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Tax professionals are in positions of trust and expected to follow the laws when preparing their own and clients tax returns.

The case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.

