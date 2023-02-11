Get ready for a soaker of a Saturday

Saturday will be a great day for indoor activities
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level area of low pressure will slide across our area on Saturday. It’s affiliated with colder air, but the temps won’t be cold enough for snow. So, expect a chilly rain that’ll start in the morning...lasting into the evening. Clouds and rain-cooled air will keep temps only in the mid-upper 40s for highs. The upper-low will move east of our area for Sunday. Rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are possible.

Since the upper-low will move out early Sunday, plan for a mainly sunny day. It’ll start with temps near the freezing mark, but afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s. Monday brings more sun-filled weather, but highs will warm up even more...into the mid-upper 60s.

Temps in the 70s will return for Tuesday, but a boundary moves into our area. It’ll bring our next good chance for rain. From that point, the pattern will remain unsettled with the a chance for showers & storms for both Wednesday and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has our area as an area to watch for possible severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. This event is days away, and the details will change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

