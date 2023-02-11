James Meredith event held at the Meridian Museum of Art

By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the city of meridian hosted Mr. James Meredith an American civil rights activist at the Meridian Museum of Art.

Mr. Meredith is known as a trailblazer for his determination and perseverance as he orchestrated the March Against Fear held in 1966 to encourage voter registration in the south.

We talked with multiple supporters about Mr. Meredith’s impact on their own lives.

Jenifer Beford said,

“I think it’s important that we every now and then revisit as often as possible the legacies that people like James Meredith have left for us in the future and we need to pass it on to our kids because unless we pass it on, they will never understand.”

Terry Rodgers said,

“Mr. Meredith is a great humble man and is somebody that we need to come and unite behind and learn his story in schools and things of that nature and a person that I believe we need to give his flowers while he’s still around.”

Meredith was also the first African American student to enroll at the University of Mississippi.

