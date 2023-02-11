MCC run rules Coahoma in home opener

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Coahoma in a double header for their home opener on Friday.

MCC would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Leading 3-0 in the bottom of the 4th, Brennen Study helps make it 4-0 with a sac fly to score Rhett Ketchum.

Bottom of the sixth the Eagles still holding Coahoma scoreless. Ketchum is able to hit a triple. While he is on third, Jalen Cowan steps up to bat where he hits the first home run of the season at Scaggs field. The two run homer give MCC a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles would get the run run victory 9-0.

After the game Cowan said, “It feels so good I love playing here in front of all the fans. It feels good just to hit one here.”

The Eagles would then pick up another run rule victory over Coahoma 13-3 after six innings.

They will travel to Millington, Tennessee next weekend.

