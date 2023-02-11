News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 10th, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another week, another great chance to showcase our amazing local athletes!

#3: Great ball control and team chemistry help Tripp Morrow secure his fourth goal. Lamar Boy’s Soccer’s Tripp Morrow was all over the pitch this week, I mean, he scored FOUR goals. This one really highlights his touch. Morrow secured a loose ball and finesses a light pass to his teammate and immediately runs for the through ball which is delivered in the box and he beats the keep to notch another goal.

#2: J’Lon McCoy does it all. In this play Quitman Boy’s Basketball senior, J’Lon McCoy jumps the lane to intercept the pass, makes a man miss and puts him on the floor, and then finishes at the rim through contact for the and-1 play. McCoy is a senior point guard who is a motor for this Panthers team and his tenacity on both sides of the ball was on full display.

#1: The Lady Knights win it all. Come on now, what else would I choose? The West Lauderdale Girl’s Soccer team was one of the most dominant teams you could imagine. They capped a historic season with the ultimate reward, the 4A State Championship, beating Stone 5-0. While this is not your typical “play”, there is no better play than the ones that lead to a new piece of hardware in the trophy case.

