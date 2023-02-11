Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of...
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
The flyover at the Super Bowl will have NAS Meridian represented very well. LT Caitie Perkowski...
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
After 132 hours under rubble, 3 or 4-year-old girl Şengul Karabas is rescued ahead of her...
Girl rescued 132 hours after earthquake in Turkey
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake