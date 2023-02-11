Rain today but we clear for the second half of the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We will see plenty of rain throughout our day today as temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s and rainfall estimates will be around an inch and even more in some localized events.

The rain will move out early Sunday, plan for a mainly sunny day. It’ll start with temps near the freezing mark, but afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s. Monday brings more sun-filled weather, but highs will warm up even more...into the mid-upper 60s.

Temps in the 70s will return for Tuesday, but a boundary moves into our area. It’ll bring our next good chance for rain. From that point, the pattern will remain unsettled with a chance for showers & storms on both Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT - Next Week

The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted as an area to watch for possible severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. This event is days away, and the details will change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.