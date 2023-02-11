West Lauderdale locks in the three seed; Choctaw Central early deficit bites in district title game

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central high school was hosting the 4-4A district championship on Friday.

The Northeast and West Lauderdale boys were battling in the consolation game.

With less than five minutes to play the Knights would be lead the Trojans by 8 points. The Trojans would try to fight there way back into the game but K.P. Peoples and the Knights would hold them off locking in the third seed with the win 60-52.

The defending 4A girls basketball state champions, Choctaw Central, was hosting Louisville in the 4-4A District Championship.

The Lady Warriors would struggle with turnovers early on they would cause them to trail from the very beginning. At the half the Lady Cats would lead 24-16.

Choctaw Central would start to be able to move the ball into their favor with some big three pointers in the third quarter but the Lady Cats would be able to hold on and get the win 51-48.

The Choctaw Central boys beat Louisville 75-49.

