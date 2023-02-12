MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th annual Meridian open Rodeo presented by Southeastern Rodeo Productions was in action on Saturday at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

Some of the baddest cowboys and cowgirls on the dirt tonight competing in 11 different events.

The riders were from 5 different states and the winners got to take home a cash prize. The events also count towards the WRCA championship.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.