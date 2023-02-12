Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama is very well represented in Super Bowl LVII, but one team’s Alabama roots run just a little deeper.

The Philadelphia Eagles quickly became the favorite in Alabama because of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. However, nine players on the Eagles roster have ties to the state and give people in Alabama even more reason to cheer for “The Birds.”

Jack Driscoll is a name that Auburn fans may remember. Philadelphia drafted him in 2020 after a successful run with the Tigers. He is currently listed as third on the depth chart at left tackle for the Eagles.

Landon Dickerson, the starting left guard for the Eagles, was a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in the 2021 draft and is no stranger to protecting Jalen Hurts.

Josh Jobe is another Alabama alumni. Unfortunately, the young cornerback hasn’t seen much playing time during his rookie season with Philly. Nonetheless, coming into the season as an undrafted free agent and making the team that won the NFC Championship this season is no easy task.

Reed Blankenship, who starts at free safety for the Eagles, may not have attended college in Alabama, but before going to Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship called Athens, AL home. He played his high school football at West Limestone in Lester, AL, where he was an all-state, all-region, all-county, and all-area selection in football and won Player of the Year in 2016. Blankenship somehow went undrafted and signed with the Eagles as a rookie this past summer.

James Bradberry, another defensive backfield guy on the Eagles, starts at left cornerback. Before being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, he played college ball at Samford University and is the pride of Pleasant Grove, AL.

Quez Watkins is another Athens, AL native. He played his college ball at Southern Miss before being selected 200th overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Eagles. This season Watkins has 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the next player on the list may not be playing in the Super Bowl due to injury, and that is punter Arryn Siposs. Siposs is from Australia but played for Auburn in college. He is currently in his second NFL season. Siposs has been battling an ankle injury but recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he is ready to go and feels really good.

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have the most players with Alabama ties in this year’s Super Bowl, but they do have a few players that folks around the state will recognize.

Prince Tega Wanogho is an Auburn alumnus, but his Alabama roots run deeper than that when he was a standout defensive lineman at Edgewood Academy. Wanogho has switched sides of the ball since high school and is now a vital piece of the offensive line that protects NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

South Alabama residents may remember the name, Kadarius Toney. Toney is a Mobile native and played his high school football at Blount High School in Eight Mile, AL. He was the starting quarterback then but transitioned to wide receiver once he got to Florida. Before getting to Kansas City, Toney was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

You can catch all 11 players that have laid roots in Alabama when Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

