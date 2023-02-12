First Alert: Valentines day and severe weather mid week

Spring is going to return this week as tomorrow we will quickly warm up and see temperatures in...
Spring is going to return this week as tomorrow we will quickly warm up and see temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Spring is going to return this week as tomorrow we will quickly warm up and see temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across our area. Tuesday we will warm up to the mid to lower 70s and the same will go for Wednesday when a frontal boundary will push into our area and bring some possible severe weather into the area.

You won’t need your rain gear until Wednesday and Thursday just keep your weather guards up if you have any plans.

FIRST ALERT - Midweek

The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted as an area to watch for possible severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. This event is days away, and the details will change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MHSAA logo
MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture
Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of...
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
The flyover at the Super Bowl will have NAS Meridian represented very well. LT Caitie Perkowski...
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
Joyce Cauthen entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.
Pearl River woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Latest News

We will see plenty of rain throughout our day today as temperatures will stay in the mid to...
Rain today but we clear for the second half of the weekend
Saturday will be a great day for indoor activities
Get ready for a soaker of a Saturday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 10th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 10th, 2023
Cold air settles in for the weekend
Overnight lows are near or below freezing for the weekend