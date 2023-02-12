First Alert: Valentines day and severe weather mid week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Spring is going to return this week as tomorrow we will quickly warm up and see temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across our area. Tuesday we will warm up to the mid to lower 70s and the same will go for Wednesday when a frontal boundary will push into our area and bring some possible severe weather into the area.

You won’t need your rain gear until Wednesday and Thursday just keep your weather guards up if you have any plans.

FIRST ALERT - Midweek

The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted as an area to watch for possible severe storms Wednesday into Thursday. This event is days away, and the details will change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.