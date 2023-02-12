Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron.

On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.

She also announced the Department of Defence called her on the situation.

This comes hours after The North American Aerospace Defense Command announced air flight restrictions were lifted after being implemented over Lake Michigan airspace on Sunday.

