Southeast Lauderdale preps for the 2023 season with more experience under their belts with a young team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing to open the 2023 season and they are coming back with a lot of young but more experienced players.

The Tigers only have four seniors on their team this season but last year they were carried by a strong group of freshmen which led them to the third round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Southeast was crowned district champions and then advanced to round three of the playoffs where they lost to Seminary. Now that their group of freshman are sophomores, the sky is the limit for what the Tigers will do this season, but coach Cooper said the standard will stay the same.

“Well the expectation is going to be bigger,” said Shay Cooper, Tigers head coach. “These guys have a year of experience under their belts. And in some cases, two years so we’re looking for them to be better. And I hope that’s the case. I don’t think we’re going to jump right where we left off. It’ll take a little bit to get back to that point but I think we have some guys ready to contribute regardless of their age.”

The Tigers start the season with a big test in game one. They will take on West Lauderdale at Northeast Lauderdale on Monday February 13th.

