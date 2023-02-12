Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to.

A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.

Other animals are also taking advantage of the safe passage.

Highway 17 now has its first wildlife crossing after a decade of planning and construction.

“This project is a major milestone in making our highway safer for wildlife and for drivers,” said Bryan Largay of Land Trust of Santa Cruz County.

A video captured a bobcat as the first documented animal to use the crossing.

The wildlife crossing is about 80 feet wide and 80 feet long and is filled with different kinds of tracks.

While all animals in the area benefit, the project was sparked by mountain lions, which are one of the most threatened animals in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A 3-month-old cub, named Holly, was rescued back in December from a property in Santa Cruz. She was critically ill but is now living at the Oakland Zoo.

And a month later, another cub was rescued. This one, named Hazel, was 4 months old and was severely emaciated.

For the past 15 years, UC Santa Cruz has been tracking local mountain lions and selected a portion of Highway 17 off Laurel Road as the most ideal spot for the project.

“We wanted to do that before we started seeing genetic differentiation between populations on each side of the mountains, which would’ve implied individuals were not breeding with individuals on each side of the mountain, respectively,” said Chris Wilmer of UC Santa Cruz Puma Project

To help, Land Trust of Santa Cruz County purchased 700 acres of private property to convince Cal Trans to build the project.

Now the area has a half mile of fencing and a low voltage barrier to funnel animals through the underpass.

And within a few years, this area will be filled with lush vegetation.

“We have a mix of plants native to the area like redwood trees, oaks, toyan, coffee berry, blackberry, mugwart,” said Jessica Bailey of Caltrans.

According to UCSC’s Puma Project, the biggest threats to mountain lions are roadways that separate populations and lead to car accidents.

A new study from UC Davis found that one to two mountain lions are killed every year from 2015 to 2022.

Officials are planning a second wildlife crossing for busy Highway 101.

