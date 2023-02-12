Teen dies in fall from cliff while hiking in Utah

MOAB, Utah (Gray News) - A southern Utah community is mourning a teenager who fell to her death while hiking.

Authorities said the accident happened Friday in Moab.

Police said Zoe McKinney, 17, slipped while hiking with a group of friends and fell about 30 feet off a sheer cliff face on the Moab Rim Trail.

Her friends called 911 and tried to help her, but there was no safe way to get to her.

The rescuers were able to recover her body after a two-hour process, KSTU reported.

Some of her friends spoke about who she was and how they are remembering her.

“She was tiny, but she was mighty,” Marcy Mason said.

“She was trying to be a model,” said Mason’s daughter Iryss, McKinney’s close friend.

McKinney was a teenager who was loved and full of life, her friends say.

“Just somebody that the girls really looked up to, she was a senior and she just had so much ambition and big plans ahead of her,” said Rebecca Monceaux, whose daughter Avery Orton considered McKinney a good friend. “All the girls on the team and all of her friends in high school really looked up to her as somebody they could become one day.”

But her life was tragically cut short.

“(She) was supporting us through all those decisions,” Avery said.

“Very loving friend, unconditionally loving friend,” Monceaux said. “Kind of been a full last night of tears and into today and just try to process everything still it’s a really tough loss for these girls.”

Iryss and Avery are two of McKinney’s friends from cheer team who are dealing with this loss, and they want her memory to live on.

“One person that like I was there for everyone on the team and talked to us all the time, so we were just really close with everyone, especially her,” Avery said.

“She just had a big heart and her boyfriend Lloyd was her whole world. She had big plans with him and made sure all the girls knew and had plans for a big wedding.” Mason said.

Her friends said she was always trying to make a difference for the ones around her.

“She took a lot of freshmen under her wing and going to help them navigate what high school is going to be like,” Mason said.

“... and she was working on getting her E.M.T. license because that’s all she wanted to do was help people,” Iryss said. “And she showed me her prom dress. It was really cute and it was red, her favorite color. It was getting alterations.”

But people who love McKinney said hope that others can live like she did.

“Be kind to one another. Remember tomorrow is never promised, to be strong throughout all your difficult times. I’m going to wear her mascara every day,” Iryss said.

