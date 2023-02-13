1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - One person has died after a Sunday afternoon mass shooting in Louisville, Mississippi, which left five others injured.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets confirms 23-year-old Devonte McMillian died at a Jackson hospital Sunday evening.

McMillian was shot in the head during the melee at what is known as Blackwell’s Store.

A total of six people were shot. Three were flown to a Jackson hospital. The others were treated at Winston Medical Center.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said there are multiple suspects involved, including some juveniles. One person is in custody.

It’s unclear if that person was injured during the shooting. Their name and possible charges have not been released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MHSAA logo
MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Riders from 5 different states competed in the Meridian Open Rodeo Saturday night.
5th annual Meridian Open Rodeo

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Dr. Quince Gibson is a General Surgeon at Whitefield Regional Hospital in Demopolis. He uses...
Black History Special -Trials and Triumphs: Spotlightling Dr. Quince Gibson
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas