6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were injured, and three are in critical condition following a shooting at a Louisville store, WCBI reports.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness says the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Blackwell store on Jones Avenue and John C. Stennis Avenue.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes,” the chief said. “We will keep you up to date and provide the latest details as this investigation unfolds. I’m angry. The community is angry, and we’re hurt because there are three people that were hurt and got on a helicopter to go to Jackson for wounds, and one of them was just an innocent bystander. A 62-year-old man that wasn’t paying attention to anything.”

According to the chief, multiple suspects are involved, with some believed to be minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MHSAA logo
MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Joyce Cauthen entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.
Pearl River woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Latest News

Cold front brings possible severe storms
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Wed. night last through Thursday
Newton County cheer won the UCA High School National Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
Newton County Cheer wins the UCA High School Nationals
Three women at Meridian Community College are striving to give students an experience they’ll...
Frontline Responders: MCC’s impact on students
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron