6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were injured, and three are in critical condition following a shooting at a Louisville store, WCBI reports.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness says the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Blackwell store on Jones Avenue and John C. Stennis Avenue.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes,” the chief said. “We will keep you up to date and provide the latest details as this investigation unfolds. I’m angry. The community is angry, and we’re hurt because there are three people that were hurt and got on a helicopter to go to Jackson for wounds, and one of them was just an innocent bystander. A 62-year-old man that wasn’t paying attention to anything.”

According to the chief, multiple suspects are involved, with some believed to be minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.