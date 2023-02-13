Black History Special -Trials and Triumphs: Spotlightling Dr. Quince Gibson

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - As a part of our Black History Special themed Trials and Triumphs, News 11 wanted to spotlight a doctor in Marengo County bringing new technology to better serve the community.

Dr. Quince Gibson is a General Surgeon at Whitefield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, Alabama. He uses the robotic surgical system called the Da Vinci.

Dr. Gibson has been a General Surgeon at Whitfield Regional Hospital for almost two years. Dr. Gibson was specifically trained and is the only doctor there that uses the Da Vinci Robotic System.

“The robot is essentially a remote-controlled device. There’s a console that the surgeon sits at and once they’ve places the arms of the robot into the patient’s abdomen or other cavity, their chest cavity, they are able to control the robots with more precise movements than they would with their hands. The robot allows us to do bigger surgeries with shorter recovery times and less pain. It also allows us to do more accurate procedures because it takes care of the fine movements and tremors. It eliminates those defects in the surgeon’s abilities,” said Dr. Gibson.

The surgeon said it’s a blessing to work in Demopolis, provide care, and inspire the younger generation.

“I think that even having someone that looks like you for some of the children I have treated has also given them the opportunity to sort of think about the possibilities in terms of career that they could have. Sometimes they never consider the possibility of working in healthcare either as a nurse, or a tech, or a radiology tech, or a physician. Now, you have individuals that are considering that type of career because they see there’s someone that looks like me,” said Dr. Gibson.

Douglas Brewer, the CEO and President at Whitfield said the hospital has worked to bring black medical professionals to Demopolis to build confidence and relatability within the community.

“We’ve worked really hard to bring Black physicians to our community too. Upstairs we have a hospitalist today that is Black. In the ED, multiple Black physicians so that’s what it’s about building the trust in the community and having our hospital reflect what the community looks like,” said Brewer.

In his career, Dr. Gibson said he strives to bring advanced treatments to his community so that his patients can live better lives.

“I wanted to get as much information as I could so I could take it back and give it to the people who didn’t have access to that. So, when an opportunity presented itself here in rural Alabama that was something near and dear to my heart and so it was an opportunity that I thought was like gold. Here we have the privilege of impacting so many people who would never have access to some of the expertise that I’ve been privileged to learn so I am humbled by that so the robot is just one piece of that. It’s one piece of the mission and the mission is really to take all of the expertise we know to help people to just live better and healthier lives,” said Dr. Gibson.

The doctors and leadership at Whitfield are proud to be able to provide the most cutting-edge treatment to the people of the Black Belt and surrounding areas.

