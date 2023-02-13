City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:44 PM on February 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 12:19 AM on February 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.