City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TREVES L CLARK
|1990
|626 21ST ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|TAMMY HAMPTON
|1979
|2015 MOSBY RD APT L4 MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|DERRICK L GADDIS
|1990
|2102 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMIE L POOLE
|1990
|15 SAMUEL LN STARKVILLE, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:44 PM on February 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 12:19 AM on February 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.