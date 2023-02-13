EMBDC hosts its Council of Governments Luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted its Council of Governments Luncheon on Monday.

At the luncheon, several different groups ranging from municipalities, state political leaders, law enforcement agencies, and many more organizations spoke about the current and future projects.

During the meeting, Dede Mogollon, the Executive Director of the Lauderdale County Tourism gave an update on tourism in the area.

“2023 is going to be a great year for tourism here in Meridian. We just did a recent analysis and showed that we are doing twice as many events here in Meridian than we did pre-pandemic. It’s going to be a record convention year. We are expecting 14 large conventions in Meridian this year. As of late, now that the gas prices have come down a little bit we are starting to see increased opacity in our hotels.”

The next Council of Governments Luncheon will be March 6 at MCC’s Cafeteria.

