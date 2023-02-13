First Alert: Severe storms possible late Wed. night last through Thursday

Cold front brings possible severe storms
Cold front brings possible severe storms(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are cold to start the morning, so be sure to bundle up before heading out the door. You will not need your heavy coat all day as highs will warm up to the upper 60s later this afternoon. There is no rain to worry about through the day, and it will be plenty of sunshine over the area to get outside and enjoy. Scattered showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday before our next round of possible severe storms are on the way Thursday. We cannot rule out the possibility for hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe and have a great day

